Blues' Pietrangelo, Schenn are first-time All-Stars

ST. LOUIS -- For the first time in their respective careers, Alex Pietrangelo and Brayden Schenn are NHL All-Stars.

The NHL announced its All-Star rosters Wednesday. Pietrangelo, the Blues' captain and one of the league's top-scoring defensemen, and Schenn, who is tied for the team lead in scoring in his first season in St. Louis, will play in the Jan. 28 game in Tampa.

Pietrangelo, 27, has 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists) and a +12 rating through 42 games this season. Those 30 points are tied for sixth in the league among defensemen, and he is second in even-strength points (22).He has been a Second-Team NHL All-Star twice in his career (after the 2011-12 and 2013-14 seasons).

With 44 points (17 goals, 27 assists), Schenn, 26, is tied with Vladimir Tarasenko for the team lead. He also a +17 rating through 46 games with the Blues after beingsigned as a free agentfrom Philadelphia in the offseason. Schenn is three for three in shootout attempts, making him the only NHL playerwho has been perfect on shootouts this season.

Tarasenko was not selected as an All-Star after being picked to the last three games.

