Blues shuffle backup goalies, sending Husso down, recalling Binnington

ST. LOUIS -- Goaltenders can't sit around forever. And so the St. Louis Blues sent Ville Husso back to San Antonio and recalled Jordan Binnington from Providence.

Husso had been backing up Jake Allen with normal backup Carter Hutton on injured reserve, but he had not played in a game. He'll get that opportunity back in the AHL with the Rampage while Binnington minds the store in Allen's shadow.

Hutton has been out since playing a few minutes against Montreal on Dec. 5. He was placed on IR three days later.

Husso, 22, has yet to play in the NHL. The 2014 fourth-round draft pick is 3-3-0 with a 3.27 goals-against average and .896 save percentage in eight games with the Rampage this season.

Binnington, 24, has a tad more NHL experience than Husso, having played 13 minutesfor the Blues against Carolina in January. Hehas a 6-1-0 record and ranks second in the AHL with a1.84GAA and .933 save percentagein eight games with the Bruins this season. Binnington was drafted in the third round in 2011.