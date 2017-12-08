Formerly injured Packers players vie for 'Rehab Chain'

The Green Bay Packers have their own piece of jewelry that goes to a standout player. It's not nearly as glitzy as the "Turnover Chain" worn by Miami Hurricanes' football players.

The Packers' "Rehab Chain" consists of the word "rehab" printed in bold letters on a piece of cardboard, attached to a piece of white ribbon. Defensive lineman Kenny Clark had it hanging in his locker this week following his standout, two-sack game against Tampa Bay. He had missed the loss against the Steelers the previous week with a high ankle sprain.

Running back Aaron Jones wore the low-key necklace in the locker room after scoring the winning 20-yard touchdown in overtime to beat the Buccaneers. The rookie had missed the previous two games with a knee injury.

"Working hard in rehab, getting back on the field and making the most of it when you get the chance to get out there," Jones said after the game in describing the chain.