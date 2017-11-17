Grizzlies PG Mike Conley out indefinitely with heel, Achilles soreness

The Memphis Grizzlies will play without their floor leader for a while.

Star point guard Mike Conley is out indefinitely as he undergoes therapy and treatment to "help promote healing and alleviate soreness in his left heel and Achilles," the team announced on Friday afternoon.

The team will update his medical status in two weeks.

Conley, 30, has missed two of the Grizzlies' past seven games, including Wednesday night's loss to the Indiana Pacers. He leads the team with 4.1 assists per game and ranks third behind Marc Gasol and Tyreke Evans in scoring. Thanks in part to a career-low effective field goal percentage through 12 games, however, Conley's offensive efficiency (106 points produced per 100 possessions) is the lowest its been since his rookie season.

Fizdale yesterday on Conley/injuries/adjustments: "We have to suffer some, but that's OK. That's part of our process. We knew going into this that our team was going to have to go through bumps, minutes restrictions, guys coming back from injuries, guys getting injured." — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) November 17, 2017

With Conley out, Evans and veteran backup point gard Mario Chalmers will likely take over as primary ball-handlers for head coach David Fizdale.