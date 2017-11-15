Cold-shooting SIUE falls to Valparaiso 94-69

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. -- Tevonn Walker posted 22 points and collected four steals as Valparaiso passed its first road test of the season, knocking off SIU-Edwardsville, 94-69 on Wednesday night.

The game was the Crusaders' lone true road game until Dec. 7.

Walker, who surpassed the 1,000-career-points mark in Valparaiso's last game, hit 6 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 4 from behind the three-point arc, and made 7 of 10 from the line. Bakari Evelyn added 14 points. The Crusaders made themselves comfortable on offense away from home, shooting 52.7 percent (29 of 55) from the floor and knocking down 9 of 16 shots from distance.

The Cougars (0-2) got 21-point efforts from both Daniel Kinchen and Jalen Henry, but collectively the team shot just 36.7 percent from the field (22 of 60) and hit just 3 of 18 shotsfrom distance.