Week 9 NFL pick 'em

Last week: 6-6

Total record thru weeks 4-8: 29-36

Atlanta (-2) vs. Carolina

Even though they haven't played well, Atlanta is 4-3. They have talked and talked about getting Julio Jones more involved, and I just keep waiting (and hoping) for that breakout performance.

Pick: Atlanta (-2)

Tennessee (-3.5) vs. Baltimore

The Ravens' run defense is near the bottom of the league, and the Titans have a two headed monster in DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry. Expect a big game from one of the two (or both).

Pick: Tennessee (-3.5)

Jacksonville (-5) vs. Cincinnati

Leonard Fournette is back, which will be a huge addition for Blake Bortles and the Jags offense. Meanwhile, their defense is fresh off a bye and gets to face an offense that is 22nd in rushing yards and 30th in passing yards.

Pick: Jacksonville (-5)

Philadelphia (-8) vs. Denver

Brock Osweiler vs. Carson Wentz… I'll take Carson Wentz.

Pick: Philadelphia (-8)

Houston (-6.5) vs. Indianapolis

The news of Deshaun Watson tearing his ACL in practice is absolutely cruel and horrible. Not only because he's a great football player, but also because he's a great person. There really isn't much more to say.

Pick: Indianapolis (+6.5)

Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) vs. New York Giants

Rams going across the country for a 10 A.M. kickoff is going to make this game close, but the Giants suspended one of their better CBs (Janoris Jenkins) indefinitely for not showing up on time after the bye week. That bodes well for Jared Goff.

Pick: Los Angeles Rams (-3.5)

New Orleans (-6.5) vs. Tampa Bay

The Saints offense is legitimately good, which is no surprise with Drew Brees leading the way. What is surprising, though, is that their defense is also legitimately good.

Pick: New Orleans (-6.5)

Arizona (-2.5) vs. San Francisco

The 49ers traded for star backup QB Jimmy Garoppolo, but are not going to start him this week. The 49ers say he's only going to play if there is an injury. That means we are left withC.J. Beathard vs. Drew Stanton. Yay us.

Pick: Arizona (-2.5)



Seattle (-7) vs. Washington

My upset of the week is that Washington keeps this game close. Eventually, Kirk Cousins has to play well enough to try and earn that big contract he wants.

Pick:Washington (+7)

Dallas (-2.5) vs. Kansas City

The Chiefs are good, and they want to make sure their 5-0 start does not get wasted. Losing here would mean that they will have dropped three out of their last four. They are too good for that.

Pick: Kansas City (+2.5)

Oakland (-3) vs. Miami

Oakland needs this game badly to stay in the hunt, and they get to face a team who just traded their best running back out of nowhere.

Pick: Oakland (-3)

Detroit (-2.5) vs. Green Bay

I love me some Green Bay, their defense is simplynot good enough to win them many games while Aaron Rodgers is sidelined.

Pick: Detroit (-2.5)