'Inside the Panthers: Bob Boughner' premieres Nov. 4 on FOX Sports Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Tune in Saturday, Nov. 4 at 10 p.m. on FOX Sports Florida, the regional television home of the Florida Panthers, as we get set to premiere an all-new episode of Inside the Panthers upon conclusion of the Panthers vs. New York Rangers game. Inside the Panthers: Bob Boughner shines a spotlight on Floridas new Head Coach in the midst of his first season leading the Cats.

Florida Panthers on FOX Sports Florida

Boughner began his tenure as the 15th Head Coach in franchise history earlier this month, and joined FOX Sports Florida host Craig Minervini for an enlightening half-hour conversation on this episode of Inside the Panthers. Fans will learn more about the man behind the bench as Boughner shared stories from his 15-year NHL career that helped prepare him to become a coach. His journey as a coach truly began when he purchased the Windsor Spitfires of the Junior Hockey League. In 11 years as owner, the Spitfires won three championships, two of which featured Boughner behind the bench.

Hes a leader, fighter and champion on a mission to bring the Panthers back to the ranks of the NHL elite. Join us on FOX Sports Florida and FOX Sports GO as we debut Inside the Panthers: Bob Boughner, and make sure to follow @FOXPanthers for exclusive Panthers content from our telecasts.

