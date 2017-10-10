Miami Heat sign DeAndre Liggins

MIAMI HEAT PRESS RELEASE

MIAMI,Fla. -- The Miami HEAT announced Tuesday that they have signed DeAndre Liggins. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Liggins, who was originally signed by the HEAT to two 10-day contracts in 2014, spent two seasons with Miamis NBA G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, helping them capture the 2016 Championship after appearing in 34 games (33 starts) and averaging 13.0 points, 7.0 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 2.06 steals and 38.4 minutes while shooting 42.8 percent from the field, 43.4 percent from three-point range and 71.1 percent from the foul line. The two-time NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year started all seven postseason games during the Skyforces championship run and averaged 10.9 points, 7.7 assists, 7.0 rebounds, 2.00 steals and 37.8 minutes while shooting 41.5 percent from the field.

Liggins split last season between the Dallas Mavericks and Cleveland Cavaliers appearing in 62 games (19 starts) and averaged 2.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12.5 minutes of action. He has appeared in 119 career NBA games (20 starts) averaging 2.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 9.9 minutes while shooting 41.4 percent from the field.