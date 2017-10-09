How good are the Aztecs?

The San Diego State Aztecs are 6-0 following a 41-10 victory in Las Vegas last Saturday.SDSU managed 474 yards of total offense and a 27-12 first down advantage en route to the victory.

Judson Richards and guest host Tony Gwynn Jr. discussed the Aztecs and their success on theHardwick and Richardsshow Monday morning. Gwynn and Richards both agreed that the Aztecs are in a extremely good place at this point of the season. Coach Rocky Long has them motivated and prepared every week, and they have gotten through their non-conference slate without a loss.

Gwynn Jr. believes that fans are going to see less and less mistakes from the team as the rest of the season wears on; something that obviously bodes well for SDSU in their quest for an unbeaten season.

Heisman candidate Rashaad Penny (170 rush yards, 2 touchdowns) and senior WR Mikah Holder (9 receptions, 144 yards) were integral parts of the Aztecs' success on the offensive side of the football Saturday night. Defensively, Myles Cheatum, Jay Henderson, and Dakota Turner all recorded a sack.

After taking a 20-10 lead into the locker room at halftime, SDSU outscored UNLV 21-0 in the second half to run away with the victory.