Badgers-Nebraska pregame notes

Notes, tidbits and stats for Saturday nights game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Neb.:

-- This is the 12th meeting between Wisconsin and Nebraska. The Badgers lead the series 7-4 but the Huskers are 3-1 at home. Since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011, Wisconsin has won five of six matchups including four in a row.

-- Wisconsin has won four straight road games, outscoring opponents 127-42 during the streak. Since Paul Chryst took over as head coach, the Badgers are 9-1 in road games with the only loss coming in a 14-7 defeat at Michigan last year.

-- Under Paul Chryst, Wisconsin is 17-3 when scoring first (2-0 in 2017), 8-3 when the opponent scores first (2-0 in 2017), 15-3 when leading after the first quarter (3-0 in 2017), 3-2 when trailing after the first quarter (1-0 in 2017), 21-2 when leading at halftime (2-0 in 2017), 3-4 when trailing at halftime (1-0 in 2017), 22-2 when leading after the third quarter (4-0 in 2017) and 3-3 when trailing after the third quarter (0-0 in 2017).

-- The Badgers have four 200-yard passers vs. Nebraska: Joel Stave (2015, 2012), Russell Wilson (2011) and Greg Bohlig (1974).

-- Wisconsin has three 100-yd receiving games vs. Nebraska: Jared Abbrederis (2012), Alex Erickson (2015) and Jeff Mack (1974).

-- Since Nebraska entered the Big Ten, Wisconsin is 5-1 against the Huskers when it has a 100-yard rusher. The lone loss was at Nebraska in 2012.

-- Alex Hornibrook needs 1 passing TD to tie Ron Miller for 13th place, 2 to tie and 3 to pass Mike Howard for 12th place and 4 to tie Tyler Donovan for 11th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Hornibrook needs 22 passing yards to pass Bud Keyes for 20th place, 134 to pass Hal Brandt for 19th place and 175 to pass Mike Carroll for 18th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Troy Fumagalli needs 5 receiving yards to pass Mel Reddick for 18th place, 79 to pass Jacob Pedersen for 17th place, 118 to pass Tim Stracka for 16th place and 144 to pass David Charles for 15th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Jazz Peavy needs 120 receiving yards to pass David Gilreath for 25th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Derrick Tindal needs 1 pass breakups to tie Brett Bell for 13th place, 2 to tie Steve Wagner and Troy Vincent for 11th place and 3 to tie and 4 to pass Niles Brinkley for 10th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Tindall needs 1 passes defensed to tie Troy Vincent, Lamar Campbell, Brett Bell and Aaron Henry for 15th place and 2 to tie and 3 to pass Lamarr White for 14th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Rafael Gaglianone needs 4 points to tie and 5 to pass Billy Marek and Tod Gregoire for 7th place and 14 points to tie James White for 6th place on UW's all-time scoring list.

-- Gaglianone needs 2 field goals to tie and 3 to pass Taylor Mehlhaff and Rich Thompson for 3rd place on UW's all-time list.

-- Gaglianone needs 3 field-goal attempts to tie and 4 to pass Taylor Mehlhaff for 4th place on UW's all-time list.

-- Gaglianone needs one 50+-yard field goal to join Taylor Mehlhaff and Philip Welch as the only to have three FGs from 50+ in Wisconsin history (Mehlhaff 52, 51, 51; Welch 57, 52, 50; Gaglianone 51, 50).

-- Natrell Jamerson needs 1 kick return for a touchdown to tie Ira Matthews and Nick Davis for the most in UW history (2).