UCF cruises past injury-depleted Maryland in return after 23-day layoff

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) -- Taj McGowan scored two touchdowns, quarterback McKenzie Milton ran for 94 yards and Central Florida capitalized on an early injury to Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill in a 38-10 upset Saturday.

Coming off a three-week layoff because of Hurricane Irma, the Knights (2-0) used a 21-point run over the second and third quarters to take control against a team trying to adjust to its third different quarterback in three games.

Maryland (2-1) lost starter Tyrrell Pigrome in its season-opening win over Texas before turning to Hill, a true freshman with seemingly enough poise and talent to sufficiently fill the void. Hill finished off the Longhorns and helped beat Towson 63-17 before leaving this game in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury.

He was replaced by sophomore Max Bortenschlager, who went 15 for 26 for 132 yards and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a 57-yard touchdown by Mike Hughes with 5:11 left.

Bortenschlager was also sacked five times.

Hill was scrambling on a third-down play when hit by Jamiyus Pittman and Chequan Burkett. The quarterback remained on the ground for several minutes before being helped off the field.

Maryland did not give an immediate report on his condition.

The Terrapins kicked a field goal on the next play but went nearly 32 minutes before scoring again late in the third quarter. By that time, UCF was well on its way to victory and the majority of fans had already made their way to the exits.

It was the second victory for the Knights against a Big Ten school. The previous win -- against nine defeats -- came at Penn State in 2013.

McGowan finished with 33 yards on 12 carries, including touchdown runs of 1 and 3 yards. The junior saw extensive action after starter Jawon Hamilton was injured on the Knights' opening possession.

It was 14-3 in the third quarter when Miller ran 55 yards to the Maryland 20. Not long after that, the sophomore tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Akins.

Milton went 18 for 30 for 178 yards.

Maryland's DJ Moore caught a 20-yard touchdown throw from Bortenschlager to make it 21-10, but the Terps simply didn't have the firepower to complete the comeback.

TAKEAWAYS

UCF: The Knights have enough talent to win games like this, even if Hill didn't get hurt. UCF appears vastly improved in coach Scott Frost's second season. The evidence: Last year, the Knights lost in overtime at home to Maryland.

Maryland: The Terrapins appeared on their way to a big season, but now they're using their third-string quarterback. Judging by his uneven performance, it's painfully obvious why Bortenschlager started the season as third on the depth chart.

UP NEXT

UCF hosts Memphis on Saturday, a game that was postponed earlier this month by Hurricane Irma.

Maryland opens Big Ten play at Minnesota on Saturday, a team that defeated the Terrapins in College Park last year.