Packers make flurry of roster moves

The Green Bay Packers claimed LB Chris Odom off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons, placed T/G Don Barclay on injured reserve and traded LB Jayrone Elliott to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a conditional draft choice.

Green Bay also signed the following players to the practice squad: G Kofi Amichia, CB Donatello Brown, QB Joe Callahan, WR Michael Clark, LB Reggie Gilbert, DT Izaah Lunsford, LB Derrick Mathews, G/T Adam Pankey, S Jermaine Whitehead and WR DeAngelo Yancey.

Odom was originally signed as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State by the Falcons on May 1 before being released on Sept. 2. In 2016, he was named first-team All-Sun Belt after registering 53 tackles (28 solo), 12.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for a loss and four forced fumbles in 13 games played. Odom finished second in school history with five blocked kicks during his career. He will wear No. 98 for the Packers.

Elliott was originally signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Toledo in 2014. He appeared in 38 regular-season games over three years, recording 33 tackles (27 solo), 39 special teams tackles, four sacks, an interception, two passes defensed and a forced fumble.