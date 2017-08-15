Broxton, Brewers open series with 3-1 win over Pirates

MILWAUKEE -- Keon Broxton hit a pinch-hit home run, Manny Pia drove in two runs, Zach Davies pitched into the seventh and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Davies (14-6) allowed six hits, including Adam Frazier's run-scoring triple in the sixth, walked two and struck out two. Jared Hughes took over and retired Josh Harrison on a bouncer back to the mound. Jacob Barnes retired the side in order in the eighth and Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his 23rd save.

More Brewers coverage

Pia capitalized on Travis Shaw's success against Ivan Nova (10-10). Shaw came in batting .769 (10 for 13) against the big right-hander. He singled in the second and scored when Pia bounced into a fielder's choice with the bases loaded. In the sixth, Shaw walked and scored on Pia's two-out infield hit.

Broxton drove a 3-2 pitch in the seventh from A.J. Schugel into the Pirates' bullpen for the third pinch-hit home run of his career and first this season.

The Pirates challenged the collision rule at home plate in the fourth. Manager Clint Hurdle contended that catcher Pia blocked the plate and prevented Josh Bell from scoring. Pia had his right foot on the corner of the plate and his body up the line waiting for the throw. After a 45-second review, the out call was confirmed.

Nova allowed one earned run and four hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out four.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: OF Gregory Polanco was placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to Sunday) with a left hamstring strain. He suffered the injury Saturday in Toronto and left the game. He missed Sunday's game, too. … C Elias Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis for his third stint this season. . C Chris Stewart started for C Francisco Cervelli who left Sunday's game with left hand/wrist discomfort.

Brewers: Shaw was back in the lineup after missing Sunday's game. He had fouled pitches off his foot and knee in the same at-bat Saturday night. . RHP Chase Anderson (strained left oblique) has progressed so well through his rehab starts that he was named the starter on Sunday on the road against the Colorado Rockies. . C Stephen Vogt (left knee sprain) should make two more starts with Triple-A Colorado Springs before possibly rejoining the club in Colorado. . SS Orlando Arcia missed the game with back spasms.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Gerrit Cole (10-8, 3.87 ERA) looks for his fourth consecutive start of at least seven innings against the Brewers this season. Overall, he is 7-0 in his last seven starts on the road and hasn't lost since May 22 in Atlanta.

Brewers: RHP Jimmy Nelson (9-6, 3.72 ERA) faces the Pirates for the third time this season. He is 5-4 in 12 career starts against them, including a 4-2 loss on July 20 at PNC Park.