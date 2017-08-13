Stanton homers again as Marlins complete sweep of Rockies

MIAMI (AP) -- Giancarlo Stanton homered for the fourth straight game, hitting his 42nd of the year to tie the Marlins' season record, and Miami completed its first series sweep of the Colorado Rockies since 2006, winning 5-3 Sunday.

Stanton homered leading off the third inning to tie Gary Sheffield's team record set in 1996. The homer was Stanton's 21st in the past 33 games.

It was the 250th homer of Stanton's career and came in his 941st game. Only five players since 1913 have reached the 250-milestone faster.

Rockies All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado, the major league RBI leader, left the game in the fifth inning after being hit on the left hand by an 88-mph fastball thrown by Vance Worley.

Colorado manager Bud Black returned to the dugout after missing one game because of illness.

German Marquez (9-5) lost for the first time in his past seven starts, allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings. Worley gave up three runs in four-plus innings but contributed a two-run single.

Javy Guerra (1-0) earned his first victory since 2014 with two scoreless innings. He protected a two-run lead in the fifth, when he came on with runners at second and third and none out, and escaped without allowing a run.

Odrisamer Despaigne pitched a perfect ninth for his first career save.

Stanton lined a 3-2 pitch over the right field fence to make the score 3-all, giving him at least one home run in eight of the past 10 games. He leads the majors in homers, and his 16 since the All-Star break are also the most.

SEA LEVEL WOES

The Rockies went 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position, and went 5 for 39 (.128) in those situations on their five-game trip.

The rough weekend is nothing new for the Rockies in Miami, where their all-time record is 35-64.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Chad Bettis will complete his comeback from chemotherapy for testicular cancer by starting Monday night's game in Denver against Atlanta. RHP Julio Teheran (7-10, 5.25) is scheduled to start for the Braves.

Marlins: LHP Adam Conley (4-5, 5.43) is scheduled to start Monday against the San Francisco Giants and LHP Ty Blach (8-7, 4.15).

Miami Marlins 5, Colorado Rockies 3