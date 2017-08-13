Cubs blow open close game in 8th, beat D-backs 7-2

PHOENIX -- Jake Arrieta won consecutive starts for the first time since early April, Javier Baez and Ian Happ hit consecutive home runs in the eighth inning and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 Sunday.

Kris Bryant put the Cubs ahead when he scored from second on a wild pitch from Zack Godley in the first inning on strike three to Victor Caratini. The reigning NL MVP added his 21st home run of the season in the ninth inning, reaching base for the 13th time in 15 plate appearances during the three-game series.

Chicago reopened a one-game lead over St. Louis in the NL Central. Arizona, bidding for an NL wild-card berth, lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Arrieta (12-8) allowed one run and three hits in six innings, striking out six and walking three. Coming off a 5-3 win over San Francisco, Arrieta had not won back-to-back starts since victories at St. Louis and Miami in his first two outings this season.

Godley (5-5) had three wild pitches and four walks in 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits while striking out eight. He struck out four in the first inning, the first Diamondbacks pitch to fan four in a frame since Oliver Perez in September 2014.

Paul Goldschmidt hit his 28th homer in the ninth.

Jon Jay hit an RBI double in the second, but David Peralta cut the gap with a sacrifice fly in the fifth after a pair of walks. Baez's three-run homer off Jake Barrett, a drive into the second deck in left, put the Cubs head 5-1. Happ, pinch hitting for Carl Edwards Jr., homered three pitches later.

K KORNER

The Cubs' Kyle Schwarber struck out in each of his three at-bats and has fanned in seven consecutive at-bats.

FAN INTEREST

The three-game series drew 123,110, the most for a three-game set at Chase Field since 132,925 for a set against San Francisco from Sept. 23-25, 2011. Many were Cubs fans. "When there's people in the seats, players really like that," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Manager Joe Maddon expects to get an update on SS Addison Russell (right foot strain) when the team returns to Chicago for a seven-game homestand Monday. Russell went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 3.

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (concussion) threw a 50-pitch simulated game Saturday but there's no timetable for his return. … Ray pitched to OF Yasmany Tomas (groin injury), who is moving closer to playing rehab games. … RHP Randall Delgado (right elbow inflammation) is throwing from 120 feet with little to no discomfort.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Greinke (13-5) starts Monday at home against Houston. Greinke is coming off his first loss at Chase Field this season.