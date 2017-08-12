Brewers acquire 2B Neil Walker from Mets

Fighting their way through a battle for the National League Central, the Milwaukee Brewers acquired second baseman Neil Walker and cash from the New York Mets on Saturday to bolster their middle infield.

Milwaukee is sending the Mets a player to be named later in exchange for Walker.

Walker owns a 264/.339/.442 slash line in 73 games for New York this season with 10 homers and 36 RBI. He missed over a month from mid-June to late July with a partially torn left hamstring.

Walker is hitting .233 since returning to the Mets lineup July 28, but hes collected six hits in his last nine at-bats.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound infielder was selected in the first round by the Pirates in 2004, made his major-league debut for Pittsburgh in 2009 and played there until he was traded to the Mets in 2015.

Walker is a career .272 hitter and is coming off one of his best years in 2016 when he slugged 23 home runs.