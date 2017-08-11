Timberwolves sign guard Georges-Hunt

More Timberwolves coverage

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed guard Marcus Georges-Hunt, the team announced Friday morning.

Georges-Hunt averaged 15.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season in 45 NBA G League games. He appeared in five games for the Orlando Magic, averaging 2.8 poitns and 1.8 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per game.

Hunt went undrafted in 2016 after a four-year collegiate career at Georgia Tech. He was named All-ACC second team in 2016 after averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 assists per game as a senior.