Florida hands out raises, extensions to 5 assistant coaches

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida defensive line coach Chris Rumph got a three-year contract extension and a $100,000 raise after helping the Gators become a formidable front in 2016.

Florida released contracts for five returning assistant coaches Friday, including Rumph, in response to an open-records request. Rumph got the biggest bump of the group.

Offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier's base salary jumped from $525,000 to $842,725 in 2017, but his overall raise is minimal since Michigan paid him $300,000 in 2016 as part of a buyout. Nussmeier and coach Brady Hoke were fired in December 2014. Nussmeier also received a two-year extension from Florida, keeping him under contract through the 2018 season.

Linebackers coach Tim Skipper, tight ends coach Greg Nord and receivers coach Kerry Dixon also received two-year extensions through 2018. Skipper will make $456,000, Nord will earn $420,000, and Dixon will get $300,000.

Florida is paying its assistant coaches about $4.46 million, a $70,825 increase from a year ago.