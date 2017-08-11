Clean new look: Clippers unveil Nike 'New Wave' uniforms

The LA Clippers are going 'New Wave' next season.

On Friday, the Clippers unveiled a pair of brand new jerseys for the 2017-18 season:

The New Wave is here. Get familiar https://t.co/cpKEj3q7kW pic.twitter.com/beYWWNE5Oj — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 11, 2017

The clean new look is a bit of a departure from past Clippers uniforms, but Nike has added some hidden gems to honor the Clippers nautical origins.

On the new "Association" white jersey and "Icon" blue, Nike has stitched a series of maritime flags converted into Clippers colors and arranged to spell "CLIPPERS NATION." While the horizontal lines on the side of the new uniforms are meant to symbolize the the ocean's horizon.

