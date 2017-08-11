MLB
Carew Celebration Twi-lights: Batting legend explains his unique stance
Miss out on any of the action from the Double Play broadcast celebration of Minnesota Twins legend Rod Carew's career?
We've got you covered.
Check out all the best clips from the night, including the Hall of Famer's explanation of his unique batting stance:
#MNTwins president Dave St. Peter: 'Rod's legacy goes beyond' his @Twins baseball career #CarewCelebration on PLUS pic.twitter.com/6gTgGHnZ2E
. @Twins' Rod Carew set a league record, stealing home SEVEN times in 1969 -- #CarewCelebration on PLUS pic.twitter.com/O6iqydrYaY
. @American_Heart's Tina Scheid on @Twins: 'It's a great partnership' -- #CarewCelebration on PLUS pic.twitter.com/h95dHjoHQA
. @Twins' Rod Carew explains his unique batting stance -- #CarewCelebration on PLUS pic.twitter.com/avxEVDaV0x
1977 stands out as Carew's definitive season with @Twins, cementing his status as a legend of the game -- #CarewCelebration on PLUS pic.twitter.com/PxieJTODNI
Current, former @Twins players on Rod Carew -- #CarewCelebration on PLUS pic.twitter.com/aJ6af9HeRE
Bryan Donaldson on #HeartOf29 campaign, importance of organ donation -- @Twins #CarewCelebration on PLUS -- More: https://t.co/jPLRu9Zwl5 pic.twitter.com/Qk9k5eJqsX
. @AnthonyLaPanta & @timlaudner on growing up in Minnesota watching @Twins legend Rod Carew -- #CarewCelebration on PLUS pic.twitter.com/vl24sZwZt3
Rod Carew was a magician at the plate, getting hit #3,000 in 1985 -- #CarewCelebration on PLUS pic.twitter.com/VQMz5yIWAg
On Sept. 20, 2015, Rod Carew's life changed forever #HeartOf29 -- #CarewCelebration on PLUS pic.twitter.com/y8lNhyWxer
In twist of fate, Rod Carew had met the man whose organ donation would save his life #HeartOf29 -- #CarewCelebration on PLUS pic.twitter.com/vsSK3qUKgX
