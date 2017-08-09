Padres send out Wood to face Reds

CINCINNATI -- Travis Wood is still getting acclimated to his new surroundings in San Diego since being acquired from the Kansas City Royals in July.

For the Padres, who are building around a young pitching staff, it helps to have a veteran presence such as Wood to serve as an example.

"He's fitting into a clubhouse right now. It takes awhile," Padres manager Andy Green said. "He's not afraid to get on the mound and compete. Doesn't matter what kind of stuff he has that day, he's going to give you everything he has."

Wood is scheduled to make his third start in a San Diego uniform Wednesday when he opposes the Cincinnati Reds, the club that drafted him in the second round in 2005.

Wood has made 27 appearances against his former club, including 11 starts, while compiling a 2.91 ERA. He has a career 4.77 ERA at Great American Ball Park.

In two starts with the Padres, Wood is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA while limiting opponents to a .200 average.

Green learned early on that Wood wasn't your typical pitcher. He is eager to see the field even when not pitching, as he did at times while occasionally playing in the outfield for the Chicago Cubs last year.

"A lot of pitchers would say their hamstrings are tight or something," Green said. "He comes spiked up to every game. Begging to pinch-run. Begging to pinch-hit. Throwing the ball very well. Been very effective for us. He loves to win baseball games."

Any chance Wood will play left field during this series?

"I think Joe (Maddon) was crazy enough to do that," Green said of the Cubs manager. "I don't have that in me."

Wood's start Wednesday helps split up youngsters Luis Perdomo and Dinelson Lamet in the four-game series against the Reds.

Cincinnati (46-67) has its own rebuilding process underway. The Reds will send rookie Asher Wojciechowski (2-1, 4.15 ERA) to the mound Wednesday to make his 14th appearance and sixth start of the season. It will be his first career appearance against the Padres.

Wojciechowski, one of three rookies in the Reds' rotation, was moved from the bullpen into the rotation earlier this month, taking Tim Adleman's spot.

"Just wanted to get a different look," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "Tim has had some really good games this year. He's had some others that have kind of slipped away. The one thing that we really want to see is some evolution."

Adleman subsequently moved back into the rotation when Scott Feldman went on the disabled list. Since being recalled from Triple-A Louisville on July 2, Wojciechowski has posted a 1.02 ERA in seven appearances, including one start.

Green has mentioned on more than one occasion during this series his respect for Reds first baseman Joey Votto, who is riding a 13-game hitting streak. The Reds might say the same about Padres right fielder Jose Pirela, who is 6-for-8 in the series with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs.

Cincinnati hasn't won a season series against the Padres (50-62) since 2012, going 10-20 since, including 7-17 the past four years. The Reds were swept in a three-game series at Petco Park in June, and the current four-game series is tied at a game apiece after San Diego's 7-3 win Tuesday.