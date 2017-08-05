Preview: Dan Straily, Marlins try solve Braves in Atlanta

TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.

ATLANTA -- Although Dan Straily lost his third consecutive start last Sunday, the Miami Marlins right-hander's outing was good enough to increase speculation that he might be in demand before Monday's non-waiver trade deadline.

"I'd be lying to you if I said it's not in your thoughts ever," said Straily, already traded four times in his career.

Watch the Miami Marlins on FOX Sports Florida

Straily wasn't dealt, though, and that might not have been good news for the Atlanta Braves, who have to face him for the third time this season on Saturday night.

Straily (7-7, 3.79 ERA) already has beaten Atlanta twice, posting a 1.79 ERA, and the Braves are 6-1 against the Marlins this season otherwise.

Mike Folytnewicz (9-6, 4.08 ERA) will start for the Braves in the middle game of the weekend series and he has had success against Miami -- similar to what Straily has had against the Braves.

Foltynewicz is 1-0 with a 3.21 ERA in three games, one a relief appearance, against the Marlins this year.

Straily, acquired from Cincinnati for three prospects last winter after winning 14 games, held his former team to two runs on seven hits over six innings in a bounce-back start after yielding 10 combined runs in his two previous outings.

"It's no secret I've been traded a few times," Straily said. "Wherever you are, you go compete and give everything you have to that team, that organization, that group of guys you're around."

Foltynewicz, having a breakout season for the Braves, had his six-game winning streak snapped at Philadelphia on Monday in a rough outing.

Unable to consistently command his fastball, the right-hander threw 100 pitches over four innings, giving up five runs on seven hits. The big blow was a three-run homer by Cesar Hernandez.

"It was just one of those games where things weren't clicking like they had been," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "Pitchers are going to go through that. It's going to happen, but he's been so good."

Foltynewicz is already nearing his career high in innings pitched, but the Braves are happy that he has been able to take the ball each turn.

"He's healthy and I think it will be good for him to amp up those innings and add on, because it's a long haul," Snitker said. "I think he will be fine."

The Braves (50-58) opened the weekend series with a 5-3 victory over the Marlins (51-56) on Friday, overcoming two massive homers by Miami slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

It was just the Braves' fifth victory in their past 18 games. In contrast, the Marlins came into the series with nine victories in their past 13 games.

Atlanta has had Miami's number the since the start of last year, going 17-10.

The Braves are 235-169 all-time against the Marlins for a .582 winning percentage that is the second best among National League teams against Miami. Only St. Louis at .597 (111-75) is better.