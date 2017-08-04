Jordan: Kawhi is 'best two-way player in the game'

Michael Jordan weighed in on "The Kawhi Question" when asked at his basketball camp this week.

"Could Kawhi get buckets on Kawhi?" is a debate presented in a recent Jordan brand commercial on the San Antonio Spurs star.

Can Kawhi score on Kawhi?" Jordan was asked. "I would assume not.

Leonard, a two-time defensive player of the year, is also one of the best offensive players in the NBA.

"He's good as a two-way player," Jordan said. "Hes probably the best in the game. Hes the best two-way player in the game right now."

