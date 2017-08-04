sports

Expand/Collapse Search

NBA

Jordan: Kawhi is 'best two-way player in the game'

By Louis Ojeda Jr.

Michael Jordan weighed in on "The Kawhi Question" when asked at his basketball camp this week.

"Could Kawhi get buckets on Kawhi?" is a debate presented in a recent Jordan brand commercial on the San Antonio Spurs star.

(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.10"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));

EVEN THE KNOWS KAWHI IS A BEAST!!! Michael Jordan is asked if "Kawhi can score on Kawhi" during a Q&A with the kids at his camp. Great question. Here's his response………..#KawhiLeonard #MichaelJordan #GoSpursGo #SanAntonioSpurs

Posted by SPURS Uncensored on Tuesday, August 1, 2017

Can Kawhi score on Kawhi?" Jordan was asked. "I would assume not.

Leonard, a two-time defensive player of the year, is also one of the best offensive players in the NBA.

"He's good as a two-way player," Jordan said. "Hes probably the best in the game. Hes the best two-way player in the game right now."

14


Gallery:
NBA stars who spent entire career with team that drafted them

USA TODAY Sports