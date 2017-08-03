Preview: D-backs at Cubs, 10:30 a.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

CHICAGO -- The Diamondbacks will send RHP Zack Greinke (13-4, 2.84 ERA) to the mound against Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana (2-1, 2.37 ERA) as the two teams conclude their three-game series at Wrigley Field on Thursday. They'll see each other again in a little more than a week -- with a three-game series at Chase Field starting next Friday.

Greinke has gone 5-0 with a 2.08 ERA in his last six games, allowing nine earned runs and holding opposing batters to a .129 average.

In five starts (32 2/3 innings) against the Cubs, Greinke is 2-1 with a 1.76 ERA and has held batters to a .215 average.

Quintana was 6-9 overall (4-8 with a 4.49 ERA in 18 starts with the White Sox) before coming to the Cubs in a trade.

He tossed a quality start in his last start at Milwaukee, July 29, but took the loss in a 2-1 setback.

Quintana is 0-2 with a 9.58 ERA in two career starts against the Diamondbacks. He faced Arizona earlier this season in an interleague series with the White Sox. He gave up eight earned runs in 4 1/3 innings on May 24.

Going from a last-place team into the thick of a pennant race is a new experience for Quintana.

"Now starts matter," Cubs left-hander Jon Lester told reporters recently. "When you're used to pitching on a losing team, you have to find ways to get motivated. I've done both. It's different. You're playing for something. You're playing for something greater. You're not playing to get through September and to your offseason plans."

The Cubs remain home for a three-game series against National League East-leading Washington on Friday. Arizona travels to San Francisco for a three-game set.