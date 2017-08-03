Look out: Twins pitching prospect Romero on an impressive streak

TheMinnesota Twinsare reshaping their franchise with an injection of youth and prospects.

Every Thursday for the rest of the season, FOX Sports North will take a closer look at some specific young players -- as well as noting others who might be stepping up -- measuring, highlighting and evaluating their progress.

This is the 14th edition of the 2017 Young Twins Tracker.

Lewin Diaz (age 20/Low-A)

Last week: 6 games, 21 AB, 8 H, 0 R, 1 RBI, 1 SB, 1 BB, 1 K, .381 BA.

Season: 98 games, 374 AB, .283 BA, .319 OBP, .441 SLG, .760 OPS, 27 2B, 1 3B, 10 HR, 38 R, 57 RBI, 1 SB, 21 BB, 63 K.

Notable:The 20-year-old Diaz has a six-game hitting streak and has a hit in 10 of his last 11 games. In July, Diaz hit .296/.322/.383.

Stephen Gonsalves (age 23/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 0-0, 6 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 4 BB, 4 K

Season: 14 games (14 starts), 7-3, 2.78 ERA, 80 2/3 IP, 63 H, 7 HR, 21 BB, 92 K, .209 OBA, 1.04 WHIP

Notable: Gonsalves has thrown at least 92 pitches in 12 straight starts. He made six starts in July, with a 3.31 ERA, .250 OBA and 1.32 WHIP.

Nick Gordon (age 21/Double-A)

Last week: 6 games, 29 AB, 5 H, 2 2B, 1 3B, 3 R, 2 RBI, 1 SB, 5 BB, 5 K, .172 BA.

Season: 94 games, 397 AB, .285 BA, .360 OBP, .436 SLG, .796 OPS, 25 2B, 7 3B, 7 HR, 62 R, 53 RBI, 12 SB, 45 BB, 96 K.

Notable:A 1 for 9 game on July 29 typified Gordon's month, in which he hit just .217/.311/.304 and saw this average drop from .308 to begin July.

Royce Lewis (age 18/Rookie)

Last week: 6 games, 21 AB, 6 H, 7 R, 5 RBI, 3 SB, 3 BB, 3 K, .286 BA.

Season: 29 games, 108 AB, .296 BA, .397 OBP, .454 SLG, .851 OPS, 6 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 32 R, 17 RBI, 10 SB, 13 BB, 14 K.

Notable: Lewis started the week with three straight two-hit games, but finished it going 0 for 8 in his last three contests (although he walked three times Aug. 2). Lewis leads the Gulf Coast League in runs, with five more than anyone else, and is third in steals.

Fernando Romero (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 2 games (2 starts), 2-0, 10 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 12 K

Season:21 games (20 starts), 11-6, 2.60 ERA, 110 2/3 IP, 98 H, 3 HR, 41 BB, 115 K, .234 OBA, 1.26 WHIP

Notable:Romero had another strong month. After posting a 1.69 in four June starts, he had a 1.67 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 27 innings in six starts in July, including fanning nine in five innings (allowing one run on four hits and one walk) on July 28. On Aug. 2, he again allowed just one run in five innings and walked none. Romero has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 13 straight starts.

Brent Rooker (age 22/Single-A)

Last week: 7 games, 23 AB, 4 H, 1 2B, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI, 3 BB, 9 K, .174 BA.

Season: 16 games, 54 AB, .185 BA, .302 OBP, .333 SLG, .635 OPS, 2 2B, 0 3B, 2 HR, 4 R, 4 RBI, 0 SB, 9 BB, 17 K.

Notable:Rooker continues to struggle since being called up to Fort Myers. He has struck out in 10 straight games, however he did hit his first two Single-A homers (July 27 and July 31).

Kohl Stewart (age 22/Double-A)

Last week: 1 game (1 start), 1-0, 6 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 4 BB, 6 K

Season:13 games (13 starts), 5-5, 3.86 ERA, 63 IP, 56 H, 3 HR, 38 BB, 41 K, .243 OBA, 1.49 WHIP

Notable:Stewart hadn't given up more than four runs in a game since April 12. Still, he finished July with a 3.27 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in six starts.

Others: For you ByungHo Park fans, the veteran was 8 for 25 (.320) last week with a pair of doubles and home runs. He's up to .263/.320/.434 with 9 HR for Rochester. Potential closer? Since July 18, Rochester RHP John Curtiss (6th round, 2014) has pitched in five games with four saves (4.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 6 K). RHP Zack Littell, acquired from the Yankees in the Jaime Garcia trade, made his debut Aug. 1 for Chattanooga. He started and went six innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out six and also hitting two batters. The other players Minnesota received in deadline deals -- LHP Dietrich Enns (Rochester) and LHP Tyler Watson (Cedar Rapids) -- have yet to make their organizational debuts. Chattanooga 2B Levi Michael (1st round, 2011) went 14 for 36 (.389) last week with five runs, seven RBI, two doubles, a triple and two home runs.

Statistics courtesy milb.com