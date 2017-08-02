Brad Hand wins NL Reliever of the Month

San Diego Padres reliever Brad Hand was voted the National League Reliever of the Month for July, MLB Network announced Wednesday.

The left-hander, who was a hot topic as the trade deadline approached earlier in the week, had 11 appearances in July while also earning his first All-Star selection. In those 11 appearances last month, Hand did not give up a run while striking out 19 and allowing just four hits. He also surrenderedjust two walks. Dating back to June 14th, Hand has not allowed a run in 20 consecutive games.

Hand's Manuel Margot was honored Monday with the NL Player of the Week award for his offensive performance last week.