Brewers recall Broxton from Triple-A

A little over a week after being sent to Triple-A, Keon Broxton is back with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The team recalled Broxton on Tuesday, a day after designating outfielder Kirk Nieuwenhuis for assignment. Nieuwenhuis was taken off the 40-man roster for Jeremy Jeffress, who was acquired in a trade from Texas on Monday. However, Jeffress has yet to be activated to the 25-man roster, although manager Craig Counsell said that will occur Wednesday.

Broxton was in a massive slump when he was sent to Colorado Springs, but in seven games with the Sky Sox he went 10 for 26 (.385) with two doubles, a home run, four runs, seven RBI and seven walks.

The Brewers are bringing Broxton up against the right opponent as they open up a series at Miller Park against St. Louis. In nine games vs. the Cardinals this season, Broxton is 13 for 30 (.433) with two doubles, two triples, three home runs, seven runs and seven RBI.

Not coincidentally, Broxton is batting seventh on Tuesday against St. Louis.

On the season for Milwaukee, Broxton has a slash line of .218/.294/.430 with 14 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 92 games. However, he is just 3 for 45 (.067) in 15 July contests.