LA Rams want fans to laugh with (not at) them this season

The Los Angeles Ramswant fans to yuk it upat home games this season -- as long as the joke isn't on them.

The NFL team, which bolted St. Louis for LA a year ago and promptly went 4-12, has contracted with the Laugh Factory to provide video board content for in-game use in 2017, the Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday.

The humorous content will be football-themed and will be seen on the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum's three video boards and at TheRams.com.

Whether all this makes the Rams a laughingstock will depend on whether they can win a few more games in Year Two.

