Chargers acquire QB Cardale Jones in trade with Bills

Robert Griffin III worked out with the Chargers on Monday.

But on Wednesday, the Chargers announced they traded a conditional draft pick to the Buffalo Bills for QB Cardale Jones.

We've acquired QB Cardale Jones from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a conditional draft pick. DETAILS: https://t.co/U9xL6YOFQK pic.twitter.com/Ak52a6ump4 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) July 26, 2017

The second-year QB from Ohio State played under Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn while in Buffalo.

Excited for the new start, can't wait to get to work @Chargers — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) July 26, 2017

In 2015, Jonesled the Ohio State Buckeyes to a national championship. In 2016, he was drafted 139th overall and appeared in one game.