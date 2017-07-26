NFL
Chargers acquire QB Cardale Jones in trade with Bills
Robert Griffin III worked out with the Chargers on Monday.
But on Wednesday, the Chargers announced they traded a conditional draft pick to the Buffalo Bills for QB Cardale Jones.
We've acquired QB Cardale Jones from the Buffalo Bills in exchange for a conditional draft pick.
The second-year QB from Ohio State played under Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn while in Buffalo.
Excited for the new start, can't wait to get to work
In 2015, Jonesled the Ohio State Buckeyes to a national championship. In 2016, he was drafted 139th overall and appeared in one game.
