Vikings Floyd suspended for first 4 games of 2017

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Michael Floyd has been suspended four games for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substance Abuse, the league announced Friday.

Floyd will miss the first four games of the 2017 season. Hes still eligible to participate in the preseason practices and games, however.

Floyd pled guilty to an extreme DUI case in December back in Arizona, a sentencing that ended his five-year stint with the Cardinals.

After wrapping up the 2016 season with New England and signing withthe Vikings in May, the 27-year-old receiver failed an alcohol test during his house arrest in June. Floyd, however, attributed the failed test to drinking kombucha tea.

A suspension was expected, but its apparent that Floyd is on thin ice with the Vikings organization. Head coach Mike Zimmer said on Thursday that if Floyd is caught lying about the kombucha tea causing the failed test, he would cut the receiver.

With the suspension, Floyds first regular-season game with the Vikings would be Monday, Oct. 9 at Chicago.

His first start for the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium would come on Oct. 15 against Green Bay.