Are you ready for some baseball? Sure, you still might be in a deep freeze and your lawn still might be blanketed by snow, but the boys of summer now know when they will report this spring.

Major League Baseball released the official workout dates -- for pitchers and catchers, and full squads -- for all 30 teams on Tuesday.

Mark your calendars: MLB announces #SpringTraining workout dates for all 30 clubs. pic.twitter.com/HiSwkAg1rd — MLB (@MLB) January 10, 2017

If you haven't made Valentine's Day plans yet, surprising your significant other with a trip to Arizona or Florida could be a nice thought. Sixteen teams will begin to report on Feb. 14, with the rest arriving in the next couple days.

Before you know it, you'll be seeing that green grass, hearing the crack of the bat and reading about minor calf strains.