SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Carolina defensive coordinator Sean McDermott has become the first defensive coach to interview for the vacant head coaching job for the San Francisco 49ers.

CEO Jed York met with McDermott on Tuesday as part of his cross-country interview tour to find replacements for fired coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke following a 2-14 season that tied the worst mark in franchise history.

The four previous head coach candidates all served as offensive coordinators in the NFL this season: New England's Josh McDaniels, Atlanta's Kyle Shanahan, Buffalo's Anthony Lynn and Washington's Sean McVay.

McDermott just finished his sixth season as coordinator for the Panthers.

