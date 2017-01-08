The Pittsburgh Steelers had absolutely no trouble moving the football against the Miami Dolphins on the opening drive of Sunday's game. They made the Dolphins look like a Division II team early, marching down the field in the blink of an eye.

The five-play, 85-yard drive was capped off by this beautiful 50-yard screen pass to Antonio Brown, who showed off remarkable patience by letting his blockers do the work for him.

The drive took just 2:45 off the clock as the Steelers jumped out to a 7-0 lead before the Dolphins could even get comfortable in the frigid conditions.