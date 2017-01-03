Curt Schilling doesn’t think it’s disqualifying he was pro-lynching, just a problem with whose hanging he applauded that’s keeping him from the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The claim from the pitching great, which may read more like a Mad Libs than a legitimate sports news item, comes after early ballot returns suggest he will not make the Hall in his fifth year of eligibility, with several voters citing the “character clause” to keep Schilling on the outside.

Schilling, who was fired from ESPN following a tweet likening the Muslim demographics to Nazi Germany’s, has been particularly decried by voters — mostly journalists — for a pre-Election Day tweet in which he laughed and appeared to endorse lynching those same voters. The Post’s Mike Vaccaro, the Boston Globe’s Dan Shaughnessy and FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman, among many others, have made clear it was Schilling’s assertion that lynching journalists is “so much awesome” that cost him his ballot check.

Wallace Matthews, of New York Sports Day, gave up his vote altogether because of the disgust over the thought of supporting a prodigious talent who chuckled at killing journalists.

But Schilling says that’s merely a pretense, and it’s his conservative beliefs — and support for President-elect Donald Trump — that is keeping him from baseball immortality.

“If I had said, ‘Lynch Trump,’ I’d be getting in with about 90 percent of the vote this year,” Schilling, a 50-year-old Breitbart talk show host and professional meme-sharer, told TMZ in a video published Monday.

