Terrelle Pryor made the full-time switch to wide receiver this season after playing quarterback since his days at Ohio State. Needless to say, it went extremely well. In the Browns' unexciting offense, Pryor hauled in 77 catches for 1,077 yards and four touchdowns.

By reaching the 1,000-yard mark in terms of receiving, Pryor made NFL history for his versatility. He became just the second player ever with 1,000 receiving yards in one season and 1,000 yards passing in another. Marlin Briscoe is the only other player to accomplish that feat.

Terrelle Pryor is 2nd player in NFL history w/ 1,000 rec yds in 1 season & 1,000 pass yds in another, joining Marlin Briscoe (@EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/LPXLoy7gQL — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 2, 2017

Pryor had 1,798 yards passing and seven touchdowns for the Raiders in 2013. It was a rough season that saw him complete just 57.4 percent of his passes with 11 interceptions, but he still reached the coveted 1,000-yard mark.

As for Briscoe, he had 1,589 passing yards in 1968 as a rookie before switching to wide receiver like Pryor. In 1970, he had 1,036 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, making his first and only Pro Bowl.