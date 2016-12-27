Jason Spezza had a goal and an assist, Kari Lehtonen made 35 saves and the Dallas Stars beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night in a fiery contest.

A brawl in the second period resulted in four players serving at least four penalty minutes each. It started when Dallas' Radek Faksa popped Coyotes goalie Mike Smith in the side with his stick after a shot.

Smith retaliated, and players from both sides intervened. Arizona's Lawson Crouse and Dallas' Curtis McKenzie were given five minutes each for fighting.

Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas, and John Klingberg's empty-net goal with 1:08 left made it 3-1, but the Coyotes were awarded a penalty shot with 6.6 seconds left that Radim Vrbata converted.

Anthony Duclair also had a goal for Arizona.

The Coyotes ran out of time, however. The Stars have points from four straight games.