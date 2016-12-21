The Minnesota Vikings welcomed Adrian Peterson back to the starting lineup on Sunday against the Colts, but his stay may have been short-lived.

According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Peterson was not at practice on Wednesday and is scheduled to talk to reporters later in the day. He has said previously that he expects to play Saturday against the Packers.

It's unclear why Peterson was absent, but it likely has to do with his recovery from knee surgery. He did not look like himself in his first game back, rushing just six times for 22 yards. Even when he was healthy early in the year, Peterson struggled.

On Wednesday, Mike Zimmer admitted Peterson probably isn't 100 percent healthy just yet.

This season, he has just 72 yards on 37 carries and has yet to score a touchdown.