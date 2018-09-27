Gay penguins 'kidnap' chick from parents at Denmark zoo after dad 'neglected' it

A gay penguin couple “kidnapped” a baby while its parents waddled off for a swim, a zookeeper claims.

The drama unfolded in a zoo in Denmark when the chick’s mother and father were having their daily paddle.

Animal keeper Sandie Hedegård Munck told Danish broadcaster DR the male penguin couple at Odense Zoo have been desperate to become parents.

So, she claims when they saw the chick being “neglected” by its parents, they decided to intervene and snatch it in hope of adopting it.

Sandie said: "I could see that something was completely wrong. The parents disappeared and the kid was simply kidnapped.

"It was a pair of gay males who had snatched it and was stood with it.”

Sandie said she believed the mom had gone for her daily bath and when she did not return in time for the dad appeared to have forgotten all about his parental responsibilities and left the baby alone.

