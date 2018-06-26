Gay swans attack anyone threatening their nest containing a plastic cup

A pair of gay male swans have been taken to an animal reserve after attacking several people at an Austrian lake.

The swans were apparently protecting their nest, which, as opposed to an egg, contained a colorful plastic cup, Nachrichten reports.

The aggressive behavior started last summer, according to Kleine Zeitung. This summer, they became even more belligerent according to Franz Steinegger, mayor of Grundlsee. The pair have “attacked everything that came their way,” both on the shore and in the water, he told Kleine Zeitung. “They have thrown themselves on the swimmers, trying to submerge them.”

Some bathers even suffered cuts that required hospital treatment.

Mayor Steinegger resisted calls to euthanize the angry birds, opting instead to call in wildlife experts to remove the swans. Wildlife specialist Alexander Groder caught both birds last week and took them to a reserve in Austria’s Tyrol region, where their aggression has apparently subsided.

Swans are widely regarded as monogamous, although LiveScience reports that they have been known to cheat on each other and even abandon their ‘partners’.

Homosexuality has been documented in a host of different animal species, such as Roy and Silo, the famous gay penguins at New York’s Central Park Zoo. After trying to incubate a rock, the two male chinstrap penguins successfully hatched and raised an adopted chick.

Gay penguins have been known to steal eggs from straight birds in an attempt to become ‘fathers,’ according to The Telegraph.

