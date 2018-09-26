Massive ancient building discovered in Egypt

Archaeologists have uncovered a "massive" building that was once part of Egypt’s ancient capital city.

Experts discovered the building, which measures 56 feet by 48 feet, in the town of Mit Rahina, 12 miles south of Cairo.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, says the building is likely part of the residential block in the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis.

Memphis, founded around 3,100 B.C., was home to Menes, the king who united Upper and Lower Egypt.

In a Facebook post, Egypt’s Antiquities Ministry said that archaeologists also uncovered an attached building that includes a large Roman bath and a chamber likely for religious rituals.

