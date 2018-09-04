Amazing Egyptian discovery: Village that predates pharaohs, pyramids uncovered

Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered a village with remains that predate the pharaohs by around 2,000 years.

Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities said that the Neolithic site was discovered in Tell el-Samara, about 87 miles north of Cairo. Chief archaeologist Frederic Gio said his team found silos containing animal bones and food, indicating human habitation as early as 5,000 B.C. Pottery and stone tools were also found.

The pharaonic era began around 3,000 B.C. and the Giza pyramids were built 500 years later.

'CURSED' ANCIENT EGYPTIAN SARCOPHAGUS REVEALS ITS GRISLY SECRETS

The village is one of the oldest found in the Nile Delta, according to a Facebook post by the Ministry Sunday.

In recent years, Egypt has touted discoveries in the hopes of reviving tourism after the unrest that followed its 2011 revolution.

In a separate project, archaeologists recently unlocked the secrets of a mysterious ancient ‘cursed’ black granite sarcophagus.

MYSTERIOUS GIANT SARCOPHAGUS DISCOVERED IN EGYPT

The massive coffin, which was excavated in the city of Alexandria, was found to contain three skeletons and gold sheets with the remains. The tomb dates back to the Ptolemaic period between 305 B.C. and 30 B.C.

Experts also recently found the oldest solid cheese in the tomb of Ptahmes, mayor of the ancient city of Memphis.

A mummy buried in Southern Egypt more than 5,000 years ago, has also revealed its grisly secrets, shedding new light on prehistoric embalming practices. Additionally, a mysterious sphinx, was discovered during roadwork in the Egyptian city of Luxor.

'WORLD'S OLDEST CHEESE' DISCOVERED IN ANCIENT EGYPTIAN TOMB

In another project, experts unearthed a 2,200-year-old gold coin depicting the ancient King Ptolemy III, an ancestor of the famed Cleopatra.

Experts in Southern Egypt recently discovered an extremely rare marble head depicting the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius.

In Australia, archaeologists found the tattered remains of an ancient priestess in a 2,500-year-old Egyptian coffin that was long thought to be empty.

MYSTERIOUS ANCIENT ARTWORK DEPICTING FEMALE PHARAOH FOUND BY ACCIDENT

On the other side of the world, a rare ancient artifact depicting the famous female pharaoh Hatshepsut surfaced in the U.K. Stunning new research also claims that King Tutankhamun may have been a boy soldier, challenging the theory he was a weak and sickly youth before his mysterious death at around 18 years of age.

Experts in the U.K. also found the world’s oldest figurative tattoos on two ancient Egyptian mummies recently, one of which is the oldest tattooed female ever discovered.

Other recent finds include an ancient cemetery in Egypt with more than 40 mummies and a necklace containing a “message from the afterlife.” An ancient statue of a Nubian king with an inscription written in Egyptian hieroglyphics was also found at a Nile River temple in Sudan.

MUMMY WEARING GOLD-GILDED FACE MASK DISCOVERED AT ANCIENT EGYPT BURIAL GROUND

Scientists also believe that they may have found the secret of the Great Pyramid’s near-perfect alignment. Experts are also confident that they have solved the long-standing mystery of the “screaming mummy.”

In February, archaeologists announced the discovery of a 4,400-year-old tomb near the pyramids. Late last year, archaeologists also revealed that they had uncovered the graves of four children at an ancient site in Egypt.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

