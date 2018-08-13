Stunning sphinx discovery: Workers make incredible find while fixing road

A mysterious sphinx has been discovered during roadwork in the Egyptian city of Luxor.

Mohamed Abdel Aziz, director general of Luxor Antiquities, announced the find Sunday, according to Egypt Today. The sphinx was found at the site of a road connecting Luxor Temple and the Temple of Karnak, two vast ancient temple complexes on the east side of the Nile.

Archaeologists are now working to carefully lift the mysterious statue, Egypt Today reports. Officials say that, because of its location, the statue cannot be directly extracted from the ground.

While the famous Great Sphinx of Giza on the outskirts of Cairo is the best known, there are a number of smaller sphinx statues in Luxor.

