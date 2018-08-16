UFO speculation surges after North Carolina lake video goes viral

A video of a UFO flying over a North Carolina lake has gone viral, prompting speculation that the object in the video may not be of this world.

The exceptionally shaky video, posted by Jason Swing on May 29, was taken over Lake Norman in North Carolina. It has gone viral, having been viewed more than 250,000 times, as viewers scratch their heads trying to make sense of what they are seeing.

In the video's description, Swing says that he was at work at 10:30 a.m. on a rainy day. "Rain finally stopped so we went [to] pick up a boat from Lake Norman," Swing wrote. "When [I] came around the corner, I saw this thing sitting still, very close."

PILOT WANTED FOR SECRETIVE 'JANET AIRLINES' TO FLY TO AREA 51

Naturally, the talk immediately turned to an extraterrestrial craft, though many commenters believed Swing's video is likely a hoax, due to the shaky footage and the fact Swing cuts off the video rather promptly.

"Next time you try and film a UFO, please try to jump around a little more. Also, adding a degree of blur would be a good touch. Geez.," one viewer wrote.

"I'm videoing a UFO. But I've got something more important to do. Later," another commenter wrote.

"Aliens always reveal themselves to people who shake uncontrollably and have no idea how to operate a zoom," another commenter wrote. "Classic alien jerk move.﻿"

Others, however, were more forgiving of Swing's shaky camera work, believing that Swing actually saw a UFO and not a toy drone or a blimp, as many in the comments have accused him of showing.

"Hello, this a great catch and I was hoping to show it on my channel with full credits and links back to yourself," wrote one commenter known as The Hidden Underbelly 2.0. "Please let me know if this would be okay with yourself. Thanks and god bless﻿."

AUDIO REVEALS CREEPY DETAILS OF UFO MYSTERY

Others believe that the sighting was indeed the GoodYear Blimp, which was in the Charlotte area on May 29 for a NASCAR race.

The GoodYear Blimp account, however, seemed to put the kibosh on the notion that the craft was extraterrestrial in nature.

"We don’t want to get in the way of a good story, but that’s definitely us," the GoodYear Blimp account wrote, according to the Daily Mail. "We left the Charlotte area 5/29 after covering the Coke 600."

