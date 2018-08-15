Pilot wanted for secretive 'Janet Airlines' to fly to Area 51

If you’ve got loads of experience in top secret missions and an affinity for UFOs, then a job opportunity has arrived that may be impossible to pass up.

'Janet Airlines,' the unofficial name of the classified fleet for the U.S. Air Force, is looking for a pilot to join their secretive ranks at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.

The planes, which don’t carry any company logos and are painted white with a horizontal red band along the side, transport military and contract employees to restricted sites, including the infamous Area 51 and the TonoPah Test Range in Nevada.

They are referred to as ‘Janet’ because that is the call sign they use while flying over civilian airspace — it's believed to stand for “Just Another Non-Existent Terminal."

A job opening has been posted on the website of private defense contractor AECOM for a First Officer based in Vegas. Although it doesn’t go into specifics about where they will be flying, the demands for those applying are high.

The posting calls for the applicants to "have a minimum of 3,000 fixed wing flying hours in-seat with 300 in-seat hours within the last 5 years." The advert also says applicants “must qualify for and maintain a TS government security clearance and associated work location access."

In January, AECOM also posted a job opportunity for flight attendants.

Founded in 1972, the ‘Janet’ fleet as of 2015 consisted of six Boeing 737-600s, as well as five smaller executive turboprops, according to Jalopnik.

The CIA only acknowledged the existence of Area 51 back in 2013 thanks to declassified documents.

George Washington University's National Security Archive obtained a CIA history of the U-2 spy plane program through a public records request and released it five years ago.