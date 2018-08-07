Plan to clear Great Pacific Garbage Patch, Texas-sized 'island' of trash in ocean, draws concerns

An elaborate plan masterminded by a college dropout to help rid the Pacific Ocean of a Texas-sized island of garbage will kick off next month.

While it sounds promising, some experts have expressed concern about the impact it could have on marine life — as well as the message it's sending.

Dutch inventor Boyan Slat, the 24-year-old CEO of The Ocean Cleanup, is spearheading the multi-million dollar project to clear a "floating" island of trash dubbed the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, which now stretches 600,000 square miles between California and Hawaii. The group will start conducting tests on Sept. 8.

Slat's plan involves a 2,000-foot-long, U-shaped contraption that will float on top of the water, using a screen attached below to collect plastic and other debris. The floating barrier will then concentrate the plastic garbage at a central point where it can be fished out of the water and shipped back to dry land for recycling.

"The screen is impenetrable, the current will flow underneath the screen, guiding with it organisms that can't actively move, while the plastic (which floats) remains inside the system," The Ocean Cleanup explains on its website.

Eben Schwartz, marine debris program manager for the California Coastal Commission, said he believes the organization has the "best intentions" but they're only tackling a small percentage of overall plastic entering the oceans each year.

"Eight million metric tons [of trash] are entering the world's oceans every single year," Schwartz told Fox News. "Their project could be wildly successful cleaning the surface, but they're only tackling a minuscule percentage."

Schwartz, who has met with members of The Ocean Cleanup and toured their test facility, clarified that he hopes the project is a "huge success." However, he has concerns with some of the rhetoric the group is spreading.

The Ocean Cleanup estimates they will be able to get rid of roughly 90 percent of ocean plastic from every ocean gyre — huge parts of the ocean where swirling currents concentrate the trash — by 2040.

This staggering statistic concerned some experts, like Schwartz.

"My biggest concern isn't the project itself, it's the messaging that's coming out," Schwartz explained. "They're cleaning only what's on the surface. We see plastic throughout water columns, on the ocean floor, deposited in polar ice caps. The problem is much, much much larger than the messaging suggests."

Instead of skimming the surface, Schwartz suggested tackling the root of the problem and educating the public about what they can do to help prevent trash from escaping into the environment.

Richard Thompson, head of the International Marine Litter Research Unit at the University of Plymouth in the U.K., echoed Schwartz's advice.

"The way the ocean works I think it would be near impossible for there to be zero impacts to marine wildlife from this device trapping everything at the surface." - Eben Schwartz

Schwartz said many volunteers get to see first-hand the negative impact single-use disposable plastics make during California Coastal Cleanup Day, the state's largest annual volunteer event which is taking place this year on September 15.

"We see dramatic increases in people's knowledge of the causes of marine debris impacts by the end of the cleanup," said Schwartz, adding that The Ocean Cleanup should consider hosting similar educational events.

Schwartz also voiced concerns about the impact The Ocean Cleanup's project will have on marine life. The cleanup vessel, which is made up of a set of connected pipes, will hang a 9-foot-long net below it to help trap garbage.

"The way the ocean works I think it would be near impossible for there to be zero impacts to marine wildlife from this device trapping everything at the surface," Schwartz explained. "It'll be trapping krill, plankton ... which makes it a potential feeding ground for animals."

The Cleanup Project, however, has defended its model and argues there are several systems put in place to protect marine life.

The vessel's slow speed, impenetrable screen and people checking for signs of marine life as the screen is lifted from the water will help avoid any casualties, The Cleanup Project states.

"We have also conducted an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) through an independent agency, CSA Ocean Sciences, which did not identify any major risks of our method to the environment," the group added.

The Ocean Cleanup did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for further comment about the project Tuesday afternoon.

