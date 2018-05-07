California pony reunites with owners after wandering city streets

This was no oridinary rodeo: a loose pony was spotted out and about in a California city on Saturday.

“Never a dull moment at Animal Services!” the Kern County Animal Services Facebook page said Saturday. “Early this morning Officer Gomez assisted CHP - Bakersfield in the hot pursuit of a loose pony through the streets of Bakersfield.”

The post added, “The pony made its way down Rosedale Highway eventually turning on Fruitvale Ave towards the shelter.”

Included in the social media post was a shot of the animal on a road.

Animal Services and the California Highway Patrol took the animal to a shelter, KGET reports.

In an update, Kern County Animal Services said that the pony was “reunited with its owners.”

RACCOON FAMILY FALLS THROUGH MICHIGAN MAN'S CEILING