Raccoon family falls through Michigan man's living room ceiling

A family of raccoons fell through the ceiling of a home in Sheridan Township, Michigan, and ended up in the living room, the Jackson Citizen Patriot reports.

The Albion Department of Public Safety posted video of authorities responding on its Facebook page Friday after the homeowner reportedly sought help.

“What do you do when you’re sitting in your living room and a raccoon and her 5 babies suddenly fall through the ceiling onto your couch?” the department captioned the video.

The mother raccoon bit a responder’s gloves at one point.

She was eventually apprehended with the help of a dog catcher pole, the video showed.

The footage posted by the department has been viewed 37,000 times on Facebook as of Monday afternoon.

The newspaper said the mother raccoon’s babies “were small enough to be picked up and placed in a plastic tub.”

No people or animals were injured in the incident, and the critters were taken away and released back into the wild.

The public safety department has not yet returned Fox News' request for further comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.