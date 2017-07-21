Terrifying great white shark attacks in California: Predator targets kayaker, paddle boarder

A kayaker and a paddle boarder were involved in terrifying great white shark attacks off the coast of Santa Barbara Thursday.

"The first thing I saw was its nose .. bite .. jaw coming right at me!" said kayaker Brett Zodtner Jackson, whose kayak was attacked about a quarter of a mile off the beach. "It grabbed me and then it drove me sideways, flipped me over .. ended up on the bottom of the kayak which was out of water."

GREAT WHITE SHARK STUCK IN SHALLOW WATERS CAPTURED ON VIDEO

The shark bit Jackson’s kayak, leaving a 15-inch diameter bite mark, according to City of Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol. Although shaken, Jackson was unharmed in the incident, and swam about 30 yards to an anchored boat.

A paddle boarder had a similar scare just hours earlier near Santa Barbara’s Goleta Beach. County Park Rangers confirmed that an 8-foot Great White bit the nose and rail off a paddleboard, knocking a man into the water. Like Jackson, the man was also unhurt.

1,000-POUND HAMMERHEAD SHARK SHATTERS RECORD IN TEXAS FISHING TOURNAMENT

City of Santa Barbara beaches posted a 48-hour shark advisory Thursday.

Earlier this month the beaches of a popular surfing community in Santa Cruz, Calif. were partially shut down after a shark attacked a kayak.