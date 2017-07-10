1,000-pound hammerhead shark shatters record in Texas fishing tournament

First place in the recent Texas City Jaycees Tackle Time competition was claimed by a massive hammerhead shark that broke the previous state record.

Tim McClellen brought in the shark twice his size. Weighing in at 1,033 pounds, McClellan’s catch broke the previous Texas state record for a hammerhead shark of 871 pounds.

The shark was brought in as part of the annual fishing competition, which ran from June 30th – July 9th this year. President of the Texas City Jaycees, Blake Carroll told Fox News the “ten days long competition is the biggest fundraiser of the year.” It enables the club to put on community events throughout the year and “raises funds for the entire year” through the competition.

“The Texas City Jaycees are in their 55th year but the Jaycees have been around a lot longer than their chapter” says Carroll. The Texas City chapter has been involved in the tournament for years, and now will be remembered for having caught the largest hammerhead shark recorded by the state of Texas.

A tiger shark weighing in at 964 pounds took second place, and another weighing 817 pounds took third in the sharks category.