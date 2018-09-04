Ayanna Pressley, Dem backed by Ocasio-Cortez, upsets Rep. Capuano in Massachusetts House primary

Boston city councilor Ayanna Pressley unseated 10-term U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano in a Democratic primary Tuesday in the latest shakeup of the House Democratic caucus by a far-left challenger.

Capuano conceded defeat to Pressley in the race to represent Massachusetts' 7th District. Pressley, who will not face a Republican challenger in November, becomes the first African-American woman elected to Congress from the Commonwealth.

The prospect of a Pressley upset had drawn some comparisons to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's defeat of 10-term New York Rep. Joe Crowley in a Democratic primary in June.

However, unlike Crowley, Capuano had fiercely contested the race by racking up endorsements, attending debates and highlighting his consistently liberal voting record in one of the most Democratic districts in a traditionally Democratic state.

And unlike Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old political neophyte, the 44-year-old Pressley has a track record in Massachusetts' halls of power. She served as former Secretary of State John Kerry's political director when he was a U.S. senator and became the first black woman elected to the Boston City Council in 2009.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.